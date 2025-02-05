Teurlings Catholic High School dance team remembers flight crew members killed in D.C. air crash

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Rebel Revue dance team from Teurlings Catholic High School is back home after competing in the UDA National Dance Team Championship in Orlando.

The team secured their first national championship in hip hop and was named runners-up in two other categories.

This success, according to the team, is dedicated to those who gave the girls an extra boost in confidence on their flight to Florida.

"There was a really nice flight attendant named Mr. Ian," said Brielle Barras, a high school senior.

The team reflected on meeting flight attendant Ian Epstein and pilot Jonathan Campos. Both of these aircrew members were victims of a deadly midair collision involving an American Airlines flight in Washington, D.C.

KATC asked the dance team how they found out about the tragic news.

"One of our friends back home sent me a TikTok about it and was like ‘Do you know this man? Wasn't this y'all's flight attendant?', said Barras. "Definitely, there's a lot of tears because it was just, like, how can someone we just met, who had such a big impact on our life, be gone already?"

The girls reflect on the motivational video Ian left them before dropping them off in Orlando.

"Towards the end of the flight, he was sitting by us, and he just gave us a bunch of words of motivation and advice. He basically said 'Go out there and dance'. I really think he's the reason why we won this week because his motivation really helped us through," said Tatum Dore, a senior.

Although not there physically, the dance team made sure to always have the crew in their minds while they were competing.

"The whole weekend we were saying he was like our guardian angel, and every time we would be backstage before we go out, we would say 'Do it for Mr. Ian and the pilots and everyone on the plane'," said Kali Kartsima, a junior.

The team has now grown even closer after the tragedy, finding deeper meaning in every dance and step they take.

"Like all the girls have been saying, it's just important to live every moment to your fullest, and you never know when it will be your last time," said Hallie Hanes, a senior.

Rebel Revue told KATC they will continue to dance their hearts out and will always have the flight crew to thank for their success at the competition.

