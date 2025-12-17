Terror suspect appointed an attorney, initial appearance held

A former US Marine accused of being part of a terrorist group that allegedly planned a New Year's Eve attack now has an attorney.

Federal court records show that Micah Legnon, whose social media identifies as a trans woman named Kateri Legnon, was given a federal public defender during an initial appearance on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a detention hearing was scheduled.

The social media account that identifies Legnon as a trans woman named Kateri is the same account the FBI used to build the complaint against Legnon; screen shots from the account are embedded in the affidavit. The complaint identifies Legnon as Micah Legnon, aka "Kateri." The account was still live as of Wednesday afternoon; you can see it here:

We reached out to her public defender to see if he has any statement on her behalf. We'll update this story if we hear back.

A hearing to determine if Legnon should be detained pending trial was set for Wednesday morning, but no orders or minutes had been filed in the record by Wednesday afternoon.

Legnon was arrested last week after a search warrant was executed on her home; she allegedly was stopped on U.S. 90 by the FBI, after she sent a message to her alleged co-conspirators that she was on her way to New Orleans with weapons.

