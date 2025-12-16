Former US Marine, New Iberia resident, accused of terror connections

The New Iberia man arrested for his alleged connections to a terror group that planned a New Year's Eve attack has been identified.

Micah Legnon, 29, is a former U.S. Marine and served for a time as a New Iberia Police Officer.

Federal court records show he was formally charged with one count of threats in interstate commerce.

He was mentioned, although not named, during an FBI press conference held on Monday, which detailed the arrest of four members of an alleged terrorist organization in connection with an alleged planned attack on New Year's Eve.

Today, the complaint and affidavit against Legnon were unsealed on the motion of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Here is the affidavit filed in support of his arrest: