Termite season is at its peak. Here's what experts advise you to look out for.

It's that time of year, and termites are out and about. After last week's severe weather, some of you may have damaged properties; bug experts warn that these properties can be more vulnerable.

"They come in tons, it's like a bunch of them," said Timothy Wheeler, a resident from Arnaudville.

We showed a video of a swarm of termites inside a home courtesy of Stinger Exterminating. The video will make you squirm right out of your seat.

"What they are doing at that time is focusing on mating," said Aaron Ashbrook, an Entomologist with the LSU's Ag center.

"It gets frustrating; you can't kill them fast enough," said Wheeler.

"When they are swarming, they are aggravating. They get all over your face and hair," said Jackie Kibodeaux, a resident of Arnaudville.

But even worse, they target homes by the thousands.

"The termites we have can destroy your home if unmanaged, especially the Formosan termite; they have very large colonies, making them more damaging than other termite species," said Ashbrook.

Experts say you want to pay close attention to your home.

" I typically recommend that you be aware of moisture issues in your home because termites can only feed on wood with a certain moisture content," said Ashbrook.

Especially now, your home could be more vulnerable after last week's severe weather.

"The source for Formosan termites typically will be anywhere with moisture; wood cellulose materials are harboring areas for termites. The termites also usually go after decaying wood, so if you have down trees, you want to have that debris moved,"," said Donald Braley, terminated branch manager with J and J Exterminating.

The good news is that they can't physically harm humans, but experts advise that you seek professional help from an exterminator to eliminate the icky problem.

If you need termite assistance, call J&J Exterminating at 337-234-2847. You can also reach out to the LSU Ag Center or the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board for more information.

