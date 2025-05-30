Developing Lafayette: Trappey Riverfront District coming to Lafayette’s Vermilion River

LAFAYETTE, La. — The old Trappey facility site in Lafayette is being reimagined as the Trappey Riverfront District, according to Developing Lafayette.

The 125-acre mixed-use development aims to revitalize the riverfront and expand cultural, recreational, and economic opportunities.

Major redevelopment planning was announced in 2021. You can read that story here.

The master plan calls for a walkable, connected riverfront. Designed by a nationally recognized team including SO Studio, Wisznia Architecture, and Texas-based Lake|Flato Architects, the district takes cues from projects like San Antonio’s Pearl District and Austin’s Music Lane.

To read the story by Developing Lafayette, click here.

