Preliminary planning to begin this month on Trappey's development

Preliminary planning for the former Trappey's Cannery on the banks of the Vermilion River in Lafayette will begin this month.

Major redevelopment planning, which is scheduled to take place in the coming months, will be lead by San Antonio based architecture firm Lake|Flato along with landscape architecture firm OJB.

"For three decades the Trappey's site has sat abandoned along the shores of the Vermilion River. Now, thanks to the efforts of community stakeholders, private developers, and the citizens of Lafayette, this prime real estate will be brought back to life. By investing in and connecting this project to adjacent cultural and recreational areas, Lafayette will have a world-class gateway and further solidify its standing as a key destination for work and play," says Mayor-President Josh Guillory about the riverfront development.

The architecture firm will conduct site visits along with stakeholder and developer meetings after the holidays

According to a release, planning includes master plans for envisioning Beaver Park, Heymann Park, and Lil' Woods Park. A public charette will be held in February 2022 to gain input from the public on park designs.

The plans for both parks and the Trappey development will be unveiled to the public at the end of March 2022.

Development plans are said to include residential units along with retail outlets, restaurants, bars, a hotel, boardwalks and other riverfront amenities. The developers say they also hope to attract a brew pub and outfitter to the riverfront.

The 177,000-square-feet of warehouses are located on the Vermilion River near the Evangeline Thruway. The site was first purchased by Bernard Francis Trappey in 1929 and became the company's primary canning plant until 1981 when it closed. Before 1929 the property was also the site of the Baldwin Lumber Company and the Star Salt Company.

