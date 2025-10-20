Teacher Loan Forgiveness Enhancement Act could keep and bring teachers back into classrooms

LAFAYETTE, La. — Frances Davis Shaw, a chemistry teacher at Northside High School, was presented with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Representative Cleo Fields honoring her commitment to teaching during a time when educators are desperately needed.

"This is such a surprise. It's really an honor because I'm just a regular, ordinary person trying to do well for my community," Shaw said.

Shaw's dedication goes above and beyond the typical teaching career. Having originally retired in 2012, she knew her passion was helping educate young minds in a classroom, so she returned.

"She actually retired and came back 3 times just to teach our kids and people need to know the seriousness of the teacher shortage," Rep. Fields said.

The congressman's visit also served another purpose beyond honoring Shaw. Rep. Fields also discussed legislation he has introduced to address the nationwide teacher shortage.

"There's such a shortage of teachers all across this country," he explains. "So, I introduced a bill that would forgive student loans for those people and teach in public schools, their loans will be forgiven after 8 years."

The Teacher Loan Forgiveness Enhancement Act, according to Rep. Fields would eliminate the financial burden of student debt for teachers.

"Everything we can do to incentivize education, the better," Fields said.

Shaw believes the bill could make a significant difference in attracting new educators to the profession.

"Well we been wanting a long time for this and we beg and we plead and we try to do our best and stuff but it seems like education is overlooked a lot," Shaw said.

As a parent who had three children in college simultaneously, Shaw understands the financial challenges that come with higher education.

"I think it would encourage people to be educators because we work hard and we work as hard as any other profession and yet we end up with with god, thousands of dollars of loans and stuff. So, I think forgiving the loans would help us out a lot," Shaw shares.

Shaw tells KATC that she plans to continue teaching for as long as possible.

