Taylor Center announces final 2025 workshops for homeownership and financial literacy

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Jessie Livingston Taylor Center for Housing and Community Services is wrapping up its 2025 education series with two final December workshops designed to help Lafayette residents improve financial habits and prepare for homeownership.

Upcoming classes include:

Financial Literacy Workshop: Tuesday, Dec. 2, 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Home Maintenance Workshop: Wednesday, Dec. 10, 5:30–7:30 p.m

Each session is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. Classes take place at the Taylor Center, 111 Shirley Picard Drive in Lafayette.

Click here for the full 2025 schedule or call 337-291-5450 for more information.