Tax relief bill for homeowners fails in House, prompting renewed push for insurance reform

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A bill aimed at helping low-income homeowners with rising insurance premiums has failed in the Louisiana House, prompting renewed calls for stronger oversight of the state’s insurance industry.

Senate Bill 235, sponsored by Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, was narrowly defeated in a 53–48 vote. The measure would have provided a tax credit of up to $2,000 for households earning at or below 200% of the federal poverty line — money that could have helped offset the cost of home insurance.

“This was one of the very few steps the Legislature could have taken to give direct relief to the people who need it the most,” Duplessis said.

“In a session where the insurance industry got what it requested with the promise it would lead to lower rates — that promise has been broken year after year after year.”

Duplessis expressed frustration over what he sees as a lack of urgency.

“I think there comes a time where we have to take action,” he said. “Right now, I don’t think there’s anything we can point to to say we’ve given relief to the people who need it the most."

“We’re talking about a modest tax credit. We give tax benefits every day in this building and don’t blink an eye — and at the time when we’re trying to give some relief to homeowners, it was too much to swallow.”

Louisiana consistently ranks among the states with the highest insurance premiums in the country. A shrinking number of providers and repeated weather disasters have driven costs even higher — placing a growing financial burden on homeowners.

Duplessis acknowledged that the bill would not have solved the state’s insurance crisis, but said it would have provided “modest but meaningful help.”

“We’re going to suffer greatly if we don’t take any real action,” he said. “I don’t think we passed any laws that addressed insurance rates, and I know we’ll be back here to address this again.”

Senator Royce Duplessis says he has no immediate plans to bring the bill back — but he’s not done pushing for reform. He's calling for stronger laws to hold insurance companies accountable.

