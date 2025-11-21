Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Take part in the Old Truman Elementary School Clean Up Day this Saturday

Volunteers needed to help prepare the old Truman Elementary School campus for future use
LAFAYETTE PARISH — Neighbors are gearing up for the Old Truman Clean Up Day, happening this Saturday at the former Truman Elementary School campus.

The volunteer event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is part of the effort to prepare the property for its next chapter as the Sun Community Center, a space organizers say will focus on serving and uplifting the surrounding community.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring yard tools such as lawn mowers, blowers, weed eaters, rakes and shovels. Lunch will be provided for everyone who participates. Organizers say anyone willing to help is welcome, even without equipment.

A community meeting will also take place next week for residents who want to learn more about future plans for the site. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 409 Patterson Street in Lafayette.

For more information or to sign up for the Old Truman Clean Up Day, call 337-501-7617.

