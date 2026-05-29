SWLA Juneteenth Committee gears up for 2026 events

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The SWLA Juneteenth Committee is gearing up for its 23rd annual Juneteenth celebration, featuring a number of events taking place from June 2 until June 28. This year's theme is "Lest We Forget: From Chains to Crowns."

Founder and former president of the committee, Abram Freeman, told KATC there's something for everybody — no matter who you are or what you look like.

SWLA Juneteenth Committee Celebrations for 2026

"The reason we celebrate Juneteenth is because Juneteenth is a culmination of Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, and all that," he said. "What's interesting is when you read the Proclamation and the 14th Amendment it was basically freedom for everyone and not a lot of people know that there were people who were not African-American that were enslaved and they were called indentured servants — well, they were freed, too."

2026 Schedule of Events



Tuesday, June 2, 2026 — Juneteenth Proclamation, Opening Ceremonies, and Flag Raising

11:00 am 705 W. University Ave., Lafayette, LA

Friday, June 5, 2026 — SWLA Juneteenth Banquet & National Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant

5:30 pm Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St., Lafayette, LA

Saturday, June 13, 2026 — Juneteenth Unity Walk

10:00 am - 12:00 pm The HUB (formerly, the Northgate Mall), 1800 NE Evangeline Thwy, Lafayette, LA

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 — Sun CHDO's Adjudicated Property

6:00 pm Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St., Lafayette, LA

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — Juneteenth Commemoration

6:00 pm Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St., Lafayette, LA

Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, 2026 — The Juneteenth Story

Friday: 7:30 pm; Saturday: 2:00 pm Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, LA

Saturday, June 20, 2026 — SWLA Juneteenth Music Festival & Stone Soul Picnic

4:00 pm Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette, LA

Sunday, June 21, 2026 — Gospel Under the Stars

3:00 pm Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette, LA

Sunday, June 28, 2026 — Juneteenth Lyrical Expressions

4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St., Lafayette, LA



For more information on the events or the SWLA Juneteenth Committee, click here, or visit the committee's Facebook page.