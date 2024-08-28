Suspect wanted for leaving delayed incendiary device at Jeanerette City Hall

IBERIA PARISH — The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Jeanerette Police Department are searching for a man wanted in connection with leaving a "delayed incendiary device" at Jeanerette City Hall.

Police say 44-year-old Desmond Eugene is wanted in connection with the incident that occurred just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

According to investigators, Eugene arrived at City Hall on a bicycle and tried to break into the mayor’s office portion of the building. He later set fire to the building using a delayed incendiary device before leaving on the bicycle.

A statement from the State Fire Marshal’s Office said several people were inside City Hall at the time of the fire.

"Fortunately, no one was injured, and there was minimal damage reported," the statement said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Eugene's whereabouts to contact the Jeanerette Police Department at 337-276-6323 or the State Fire Marshal's Arson Tipline at 1-844-954-1221.

Tips can also be submitted online at lasfm.org [lasfm.org], where information can be shared anonymously.