Supreme Court ruling on Louisiana congressional map draws strong local reaction

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE, La. — Reaction is pouring in across Louisiana after the Supreme Court of the United States handed down a major decision impacting the state’s congressional map.

In a 6–3 ruling, the Court struck down Louisiana’s newly drawn congressional districts, finding the state did not need to create a second majority-Black district under the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The Court also ruled that race was used too heavily in drawing the map, making it unconstitutional.

The decision directly affects Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District, currently represented by Cleo Fields.

Fields told KATC the ruling is a “grave setback,” but says he remains hopeful.

“It’s a tough moment… I’ve talked to several of my constituents, and I want to give them hope that there will be a better tomorrow,” Fields said. Despite the ruling, Fields is encouraging voters to stay engaged.

“We can’t ever give up… don’t get bitter, just get better,” he said.

Political science professor Dr. David Hughes of UL Lafayette says the ruling centers on how race is considered when drawing district lines.

“When states engage in drawing districts with race as the primary factor, it can violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment,” Hughes explained. Hughes says the decision could have broader implications beyond Louisiana.

“The big takeaway is we may see more Southern states begin redrawing districts that were previously created to comply with the Voting Rights Act,” he said. However, he notes the impact will not be immediate.

“I’m doubtful this changes the 2026 election—we’re already heading into the primary cycle,” Hughes added.

Ravis Martinez, president of the Lafayette chapter of the NAACP, says the decision affects communities across the state and weakens protections for minority voters.

“This weakens Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act… when you weaken voting rights, you weaken democracy,” Martinez said. He is urging voters to stay active despite the ruling.

“We have to stay engaged, stay organized, and show up at the ballot box,” he said.

Liz Murrill also weighed in on the Court’s decision, defending the ruling.

“We said from the beginning that voters should not be sorted by race… and that we were not permitted to do it by the federal Constitution,” Murrill said.

Experts say any changes to Louisiana’s congressional map will take time, as the state works through the legal process of redrawing district lines.

For now, the ruling is unlikely to impact the upcoming election cycle, but it could shape how districts are drawn in Louisiana and across the South moving forward.

