Supreme Court case could reshape voter representation in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — A pending Supreme Court case could dramatically impact who gets represented in Louisiana, prompting state leaders to warn that the stakes could not be higher.

“What’s at stake here is democracy, and we’re talking about representation,” said State Senator Gerald Boudreaux.

The case centers on Louisiana’s congressional maps and whether race should factor into ensuring fair representation. Lawmakers say at issue is the future of the Voting Rights Act — specifically Section 2, which they argue protects equal and fair representation.

“I think to start attacking the Voting Rights Act, to start attacking Section 2 which gave the protection of equal and fair representation for all people — not just African Americans, but to all people — is a slippery slope that I’m not going to be a part of,” Boudreaux said.

Supporters of the current law contend the outcome will determine if Louisiana voters are represented by leaders who understand the communities they serve.

“I don’t want to represent people who I don’t relate with on a daily basis. And that’s where leadership and representation come into focus. I mean, if you've never been there, you can’t tell me what it looks like,” Boudreaux added.

State Representative Tehmi Jahi Chassion said fairness for all voters is fundamental to the case.

“With us being close to a third of the population, it’s understandable that, even if it was any other race, you would want everybody to be fairly represented,” he said. “Yes, we want to follow rules, but everyone still wants their fair, equitable say-so in what goes on nationwide.”

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision in the coming months — a decision that state leaders say will affect representation for all Louisianans for years to come.

“Now is the time for us to speak, and speak loudly, that we’re going to be here. You can’t take our voice and you can’t take our vote away from us,” Boudreaux said.

