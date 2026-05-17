Supporters gather in Lafayette to collect signatures for recall effort against Gov. Jeff Landry

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Supporters of a recall effort targeting Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry gathered in Lafayette Sunday to collect signatures from people hoping to remove the governor from office.

Organizers set up outside Crave on Johnston Street, where a steady line of people stopped by throughout the afternoon to sign the petition.

Under Louisiana law, a recall election for a statewide elected official requires signatures from 20 percent of the state’s registered voters. That currently means supporters would need more than 500,000 valid signatures collected within a six-month period in order to trigger a recall election.

The organization behind the effort, Louisiana Deserves Better, says it is organizing events across the state to reach that goal.

Volunteers with the movement spent Sunday afternoon encouraging people to sign the petition and learn more about the recall process.

Matthew Humphrey, a parish lead organizer for the movement, says organizers partnered with local supporters to host weekly petition drives in Lafayette.

“We figured we're gonna go ahead and use part of our events committee to schedule some petition recall events,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey says people from different political backgrounds have stopped by to sign the petition, many expressing frustration with the governor’s leadership.

“A lot of people are just very upset with the job that Jeff Landry has done, and it's not even a Democrat or Republican thing,” Humphrey said. “I'm seeing just as many Republicans and independents waiting in line to recall Jeff Landry.”

Organizers estimate they have collected close to 1,500 signatures through multiple events so far, though they still face a significant challenge reaching the statewide requirement.

State law requires signatures to be collected within 180 days of the recall filing date. If enough valid signatures are verified, the state would then move forward with a recall election.

“We're in it for the long haul,” Humphrey said. “For the entire six months, we plan on collecting as many signatures as we can.”

Humphrey says residents looking for more information about the recall effort or upcoming events can visit the Louisiana Deserves Better website or follow local organizers online.

“That is where you're gonna get your official information about organized events,” Humphrey said. “For local updates on the recall in neighboring parishes, you're gonna want to follow the Lafayette Democratic Parish Executive Committee on Facebook. It's the Lafayette Democratic Party.”

Organizers say they plan to continue holding events across Acadiana in the coming months to give residents additional opportunities to sign the petition.

St.Landry Parish also had an event collecting signatures to recall Landry.

The next event will be next Saturday and Sunday starting at 10am at Crave romance boutique.

