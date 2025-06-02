Support local seniors: Attend a gala benefiting Meals on Wheels

SCOTT, La. — At the Acadian Heritage Apartments senior center, the Meals on Wheels program is a lifeline for many residents, sometimes providing the only hot meal some receive daily. However, funding for the program's future may be on the line.

Meals on Wheels America is an organization that supports more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation.

In a statement, Meals on Wheels America President and CEO Ellie Hollander responded to the proposed cuts following the House of Representatives’ passage of the budget reconciliation bill, known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which threatens critical services for seniors:

"We are disappointed by the House of Representatives’ decision to pass a budget reconciliation bill that will cause real harm to America’s seniors. This legislation threatens critical funding for Meals on Wheels providers and includes the largest cuts in history to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), two crucial federal programs that help many older adults and other vulnerable populations meet their basic needs.

The funding cuts and policy changes in this legislation will consequentially increase the demand for Meals on Wheels services at a time when community-based organizations are already stretched too thin. Currently, 1 in 3 Meals on Wheels providers has a waitlist, with an average wait time nearing four months and some extending to two years. Without additional resources, many may be forced to cut services, add seniors to growing waitlists or turn people away entirely."

Although Allen Dugas doesn't live at the senior center, he regularly stops by to enjoy a meal with his friends.

“I come here every day because they’ve got good meals over here,” he said.

Faye St. Amand has been living in the center for 15 years and relies on the program.

“It’s beneficial for me because when I broke my wrist and couldn’t cook anymore, and I love to cook, but it just gets me down so much and the meals are very good,” St. Amand tells KATC.

For seniors here, the Meals on Wheels program might provide the only hot meal they receive each day and an opportunity to leave their residences and connect with others of a similar age.

“A lot of people their have children have their own lives and don’t come every day to cook a hot meal or bring them food everday” says Carolyn Credeur, a resident of 17 years.

These cuts could impact not only Meals on Wheels but also Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Koreida Phillips, a nutrition coordinator with the Lafayette Council on Aging, tells KATC her thoughts regarding the budget reconciliation bill.

“We heard about it, but so far, so good. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that we don’t get cut. Not so much for us but for the seniors out there, especially those people who are getting a meal on a daily basis. It would be really bad for them, it would be devastating," she says.

However, there is hope, and the Meals on Wheels program is asking for the community's help.

The Ageless in Time Gala in Lafayette on June 12th aims to raise the necessary funds to maintain these meal services for seniors across Acadiana. Bradberry Construction and Design are sponsoring the gala.

“We can fundraise, like we are doing with the gala, just to make ends meet so these people can still have their meals,” Koreida added.

She also noted that 350 to 400 senior citizens are currently on a waiting list to receive these meals.

Ageless in Time will be at City Club River Ranch from 6 pm to 9 pm. 100% of the proceeds from the gala will help provide nutritious meals and daily wellness checks to seniors in need.

“If it wasn't for this program, I would be eating a lot of TV dinners or cereal. At least I get one decent hot meal a day," says St. Amand.

Click here to learn more about the gala or Meals on Wheels.