Superseding indictment handed up in 2022 slaying

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has handed up a superseding indictment in a 2022 slaying.

At the time of his arrest, Jason D. Provost Sr., 43, was booked with second-degree murder in the June 2022 slaying of Mary Elizabeth Faulk, 37. And, in February 2023, a grand jury indicted him on that charge.

But this week, a grand jury handed up a superseding indictment accusing him of manslaughter instead. A superseding indictment replaces any previous charging documents.

This week's indictment also accuses Provost of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a charge which is unchanged from his original indictment.

Parish court records show that, before the new indictment, Provost was scheduled to either plead guilty or go to trial in September.