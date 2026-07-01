Summer travelers warned to check hotel rooms for bedbugs before unpacking, local exterminator says

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — As summer travel picks up, local pest control experts are reminding travelers to inspect hotel rooms before settling in to avoid bringing home an unwanted souvenir: bedbugs.

The tiny, blood-feeding insects can hide in mattresses, furniture, clothing and luggage, making them easy to transport from hotels into homes without travelers realizing it.

"We are seeing a lot of issues with bedbugs," said Justin Cormier, a local exterminator. "It can be a lot of summer travel going on vacation. It's definitely here and going to be here to stay."

Unlike many household pests, bedbugs are not attracted to dirt or poor housekeeping. Instead, experts say they are most commonly introduced by hitching rides on personal belongings.

"They strictly are brought in," Justin said. "They can come in on items, your clothes, your body, suitcases — all of those items."

Before unpacking, experts recommend taking a few minutes to inspect hotel rooms, paying close attention to the bed. You also want to check your luggage.

"You want to check around the seams, around the zippers," Justin said. "Then actually open up and look deep in the crevices for any types of eggs, nymphs or adults. Those would be the first areas you'd want to look for."

Travelers are also encouraged to keep luggage off beds and carpeting by placing suitcases on luggage racks or other elevated surfaces away from sleeping areas.

"Try to keep suitcases and luggage elevated, kind of further away from the bed," Justin said.

If bedbugs make it home, signs often appear quickly. While reactions vary from person to person, bites can leave noticeable marks on the skin.

"Generally, bite marks can sometimes be a half-dollar size," Justin said. "Some people aren't actually allergic to them physically, but you can look for splotching that may come up after waking up. Generally, they will bite you in the middle of the night."

According to pest control experts, bedbugs are not known to transmit diseases to people. However, their bites can cause itching and skin irritation, and infestations can become difficult and costly to eliminate if they are not addressed promptly.

Experts say a quick inspection of a hotel room before unpacking can help prevent bedbugs from hitching a ride home in luggage.

If you want to learn more about the pest you can click here .

