Summer 2025 commencement: UL Lafayette awards 305 degrees

LAFAYETTE, La. — While many students are returning to school, others are celebrating a major milestone: graduation.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette held its Summer 2025 Commencement ceremony on Friday at the Cajundome, where a total of 305 degrees were conferred, according to the university.

Among the degrees awarded were 168 bachelor's degrees, 107 master's degrees, 23 doctoral degrees, and seven graduate certificates. The summer class of 2025 includes graduates from 33 parishes across Louisiana, as well as individuals from 17 states and U.S. territories, and 11 countries.

“It was very hard; I struggled at times, but I had a lot of support and was able to push through,” Scurria said. “I kept going."

This achievement will create new opportunities, but as she concludes this chapter, she will fondly remember her time at the university.

"The friends and people I met here. I’ve always loved choir, so I’m going to miss everyone I met in choir and my teacher." she said.

Scurria tells KATC that she shared her plans to attend graduate school at Louisiana State University, where she will study fashion. She hopes to own her own store and launch a fashion line eventually.

Scurria is eager to continue her education and offers advice to those still awaiting their turn to cross the stage.

“No matter how hard times get, you can always make it through, especially if you have a good support team. They will always be with you and support you no matter what.”

From all of us at KATC, congratulations to the graduates!!!

