Submissions open now for The Art of Recycling Show

LAFAYETTE, La. — Artists with a passion for sustainability are invited to submit their work to an upcoming exhibition hosted by the Lafayette Art Association. The exhibition will focus on reuse, repurposing, and recycling.

Submissions for the show will be accepted from May 10 through May 17 during regular gallery hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exhibit will run from May 20 to June 14, with a public reception scheduled for May 24.

Artists may submit up to three pieces, with a $25 entry fee required per piece.

All submitted works should reflect the theme of recycling or sustainable art practices.

For submission guidelines, more information, or to view current exhibits, visit the Lafayette Art Association here.