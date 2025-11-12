Students across Lafayette Parish Schools honor veterans through music and reflection

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Students across the Lafayette Parish School System took time Tuesday to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. military. Schools throughout the district held Veterans Day ceremonies featuring music, messages of gratitude and special presentations recognizing local service members.

At Prairie Elementary, students performed patriotic songs and shared stories about family members who have served or are currently deployed.

“So today is all about honoring our veterans,” said Abby Conques, music teacher at Prairie Elementary.

“We want to honor their service, but we also want to teach our students what it means to be part of the military and what it means to serve our country. We have a student here whose father is currently deployed, and so we want him to be able to see the impact of his dad's service. Many of our students have parents or relatives who have been or are currently deployed as well,” says Conques.

The school also featured a slideshow presentation displaying photos of veterans — both living and deceased — connected to the Prairie Elementary community.

Events like this were held across the Lafayette Parish School System as students, staff, and families came together to reflect on sacrifice and service while showing appreciation for those who have worn the uniform.