Stroke Awareness Month: Act fast, save lives

LAFAYETTE PARISH — May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and in Louisiana, about 2,000 people die from strokes each year, according to Ochsner Health. Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in the state and affects people of all ages.

Helen Turner, a stroke survivor, said her symptoms began suddenly nearly 20 years ago. “I was getting out the tub and I noticed my right leg didn't want to move like I wanted it to,” Turner said. “I turned around and looked in the mirror of my medicine cabinet and I noticed my face was drooping.” Turner was able to tell her husband she needed medical attention before she lost her ability to speak.

Dr. Shail Thanki, a vascular and interventional neurologist with Ochsner Lafayette, said time is critical when it comes to stroke treatment. “You lose 2 million neurons every minute when you're experiencing a stroke,” Thanki said. “You only have up to four and a half hours from the time symptoms start to receive clot-busting medication.”

Thanki urges anyone experiencing stroke symptoms to call 911 immediately so hospital teams can be ready to begin treatment upon arrival.

Turner shared that her husband recently suffered a massive stroke, but quick action made the difference.

“The hospital wanted me to call hospice and give up on him, but I didn’t,” Turner said. “I brought him to a skilled nursing facility — they call them SNIFF units — and now he’s walking, he’s talking, he’s eating. He’s a viable human being.”

To reduce stroke risk, Thanki recommends lifestyle changes such as a healthier diet and more physical activity. “There are modifiable risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking and sleep apnea,” he said. “If you modify those five big risk factors, you decrease the risk for stroke significantly.”

When it comes to recognizing symptoms, remember the acronym BE FAST:



Experts say acting quickly can save a life — and every minute counts.