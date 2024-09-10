Storm preparedness for your home ahead of Francine

LAFAYETTE, La. — Southeast Louisiana is bracing for unpredictable weather with local authorities urging residents to prepare for potentially severe conditions.

For those residents who are prepping their home, KATC visited Doug Ashy a local building materials store in Hub City to gather essential storm preparation tips.

Secure Outdoor Items: Store or anchor any objects in your yard that could become hazardous in strong winds.

Trim Tree Branches:

Cut back any branches that could fall onto your home or property during the storm.

Reinforce Windows: Protect your windows with shutters or plywood and put duct tape on the back to minimize the risk of shattering.

Prepare Cleanup Tools: Have the necessary tools on hand for post-storm cleanup.

Assemble an Emergency Kit : Ensure you have an emergency kit with essentials and extra batteries.

Bruce Baudoin whose worked for Doug Ashy, has seen many strong storms rock the state and stressed the importance of being well-prepared.

“Never underestimate what a hurricane or any severe weather can do,” Baudoin cautioned. “Or take any of it for granted, we had a lot of wet conditions lately the ground is moist you throw in more rain and wind on top of it, you are going to have tress turned over and you got to expect that to happen and be prepared for that to happen."

