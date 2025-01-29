Steve Wiley, well-known local radio personality, has died

Long time Acadiana on-air personality Steve Wiley has died.

"It is with deep sadness that Delta Media Corporation announces the passing of Steve Wiley, a cherished On-Air Personality and Program Director for KOGM Mustang 107.1," a release from the company states. "Steve’s presence, talent, and unmistakable voice have left an indelible mark on our team, our listeners, and the Acadiana community. His humor, warmth, and passion for radio made him not only a valued colleague but also a beloved friend."

"Our hearts are broken by this news," said Johnette Cochran, General Manager/VP of Delta Media Corporation. "Steve was a joy to work with—his off-the-wall comments always made everyone laugh. He will truly be missed here at Delta Media, as well as by his many radio families across Acadiana. This is a difficult loss for all who knew and loved him, including his devoted listeners."

The release goes on to state that, "with the permission of his family, we share this heartbreaking news with the community he so deeply cared about. Our thoughts and prayers are with his children, family, friends, and loyal listeners during this time of grief. Details regarding his memorial will be shared once they are finalized."

Here's a post from another station where Wiley had worked:

We will update this story as soon as arrangements are complete.