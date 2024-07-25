Statewide group looks to give Lafayette residents a voice amid housing concerns

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Residents Organized for Housing Louisiana (ROHLA) is hosting a public meeting this evening to discuss safe and affordable housing for Lafayette residents.

The meeting comes on the heels of uproar by tenants of Himbola Manor due to living conditions there. This as city officials look for solutions to the housing concerns of Lafayette Parish.

ROHLA is encouraging residents to have their voices heard at its Lafayette Parish chapter which will serve as the advocacy unit for Lafayette residents.

ROHLA was founded by Housing Louisiana-a statewide initiative to meet Louisiana Housing needs for low-income families.

According to Housing Louisiana’s website, “Housing Louisiana has partnered with the Acadiana Housing Alliance and SUN Community Housing Development Organization to address housing insecurity in the Lafayette region.”

Some of the key priorities for the group are, increasing home ownership opportunities for low-and moderate-income renters, and increasing permanent and emergency housing for displaced residents.

Tonight’s public meeting will be held from 6- 7:00 p.m. at the Robicheaux Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Rd, Lafayette, LA 70506.