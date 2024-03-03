Watch Now
State Police working officer-involved shooting in Scott

Posted at 9:42 AM, Mar 03, 2024
State Troopers are investigating an officer-involving shooting and are asking the public to share any information, photos or video they might have.

The shooting happened Saturday in the 100 block of Angler Drive in Scott. No police officers were hurt, but one person was shot and transported to a hospital.

The Scott Police Department called in the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to conduct the investigation. They've processed the scene and are gathering further information, and no additional details are available right now, troopers say.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm. or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

