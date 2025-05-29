State of the Arts symposium set for June

LAFAYETTE _ Acadiana Center for the Arts presents the third annual State of the Arts symposium, a civic forum spotlighting the essential role of arts and culture in shaping Lafayette’s economy, identity, and future.

All are invited to attend this free event taking place on Friday, June 13, 2025 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Designed to ignite meaningful dialogue and strategic action, State of the Arts brings together leaders from government, business, education, and the arts to address the idea that arts and culture are not incidental—they are central. With more than $1.5 billion in annual cultural sector revenue, Lafayette’s creative economy is one of the region’s largest economic drivers, a release states.

One of the day’s most anticipated events is the keynote address by Dr. Christophe Jackson, which will explore how creativity transforms the brain, improves mental health, and builds social bonds, organizers say. A Louisiana native whose expertise spans neuroscience, medicine, education, and the arts, Jackson’s engaging, interdisciplinary presentation, delivered from the grand piano on the stage of the James Devin Moncus Theater, will blend performance with scientific insight.

“The intersection of arts, science, and medicine is where healing, humanity, and health meet. The arts have been integral to our lives prior to the development of language. My work is important because it more fully explores the benefits of the arts to connect us to ourselves and others more fully," Jackson says.

You can see the full schedule here: acadianacenterforthearts.org/events/state-of-the-arts-2025

Event Highlights and Featured Sessions

Plenary: Updated Economic Impact of Arts and Culture Report 2 p.m.

LEDA President & CEO Mandi Mitchell presents new findings from the first update in eight years to Lafayette’s Cultural Economy Impact Report, with insights from LEDA’s Brittany Deal and LEED Center’s Jonathan Shirley.

Creating and Meeting Demand for the Arts 3 p.m.

A panel featuring Mark Rabalais (LPSS), Leigha Porter (PARC Village), and Scott Feehan (Festival International) discuss how education and programming build lasting arts engagement.

Culture as Community Development 3 p.m.

A deep dive into how local festivals and neighborhood events strengthen community ties with Tina Bingham (McComb Veazey Coterie, Habitat for Humanity), Anna Kojevnikov (AcA) and George Marks (NUNU Arts and Culture Collective).

Investing in Place to Attract Talent 4 p.m.

Michael Soileau (LFT Fiber), Andree Gounsolin (Tides Medical), William LaBar (CGI) and Molly Rowe (Hilliard Museum) examine the power of cultural vibrancy in attracting and retaining workforce talent.

The Artist’s Journey 4 p.m. \

A heartfelt panel of artists and their parents—including Clare Cook (Basin Arts) and Nanette Cook, Colette Bernard (Cocodrie Designs) and Shane Bernard —share stories of navigating creative careers.