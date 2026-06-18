Standing water after storms can lead to increase in mosquito activity

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Following recent rounds of heavy rainfall across Acadiana, mosquito activity could soon become a growing concern for residents as standing water creates ideal breeding conditions for the insects.

For Broussard resident Adam Eisler, mosquitoes are nothing new.

"Being as I've lived in Louisiana for so long, especially South Louisiana, you're kind of used to it at this point," Eisler said.

Having lived in Louisiana for more than 20 years, Eisler said he has noticed an increase in mosquitoes around his home following the recent rain.

"I have noticed recently a lot of mosquitoes in the house, so just making sure that we're keeping the doors closed when we go in and out," he said.

While residents may notice mosquitoes making their way indoors, pest control experts say the source of the problem often begins outside.

Christopher Campisi, a licensed pest control professional with Eagle Pest Control and Chemical Inc., said standing water left behind after storms can quickly become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

"Kiddie pools or old tires, toys, stopped-up gutters, anything that has any kind of standing water, pots, anything in the area, even low-lying areas of soil," Campisi said when describing common places where water can collect.

Campisi recommends residents take action as soon as possible after rainfall by removing or emptying anything that can hold water before mosquitoes have an opportunity to multiply.

"Anything like that that you need to turn over after a rain to make sure there's no standing water, that would help," he said.

Campisi said mosquito treatment schedules can vary depending on activity levels and weather conditions, with services often adjusted weekly or monthly as conditions change across Acadiana.