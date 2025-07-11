Stalled vehicle blocks I-49 North left lane near LA 93

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A stalled vehicle is blocking the left lane of I-49 North just before LA 93 (Napoleon Avenue), according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

As of Friday evening, congestion is still backed up near LA 182 (North University Avenue). Drivers should expect delays during the evening commute and consider alternate routes if possible.

There is no estimated time for the vehicle to be cleared. DOTD is monitoring the situation and will release updates as conditions change.