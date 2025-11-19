St. Thomas More students trade textbooks for community service

LAFAYETTE, La. — Students at St. Thomas More Catholic High School stepped out of the classroom and into the community Tuesday, trading textbooks for volunteer work across Acadiana.

Upperclassmen visited 25 different nonprofits, churches and parks, ready to help with whatever each site needed.

"I have a new look on things because I get to get out of the classroom for a day and help serve," said Emelise Lalonde, a student.

At St. John's Cathedral, students made Christmas goodie bags for children and folded confirmation booklets. Other students worked on gardening projects.

Joshua Ardoin, who has taught government at St. Thomas More for four years, has participated in many service days. He recalled one particularly meaningful project.

"Today, in particular, we had some students that were putting Christmas cards that are going to nursing homes today. And Father came and talked about how people have come back and said what a great experience it was to receive that, and even some of them say it was the only card they got, and it brought a smile to their face," Ardoin said.

At the Desormeaux Foundation, students completed concrete work and filled potholes. Founder Brenda Desormeaux said having students help with maintenance around the area is important for their development.

"The fact that they are students is so important to us. This is what it's all about, getting young people to start at that young age to help the community—to help others," Desormeaux said.

For the student body at St. Thomas More, the service day represents showing compassion through action.

"It's a great feeling after helping out everyone," Ava Broussard said.

This marks the fifth year St. Thomas More has hosted their community service day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

