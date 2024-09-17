St. Thomas Moore football team collects over 23,000 canned goods

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Nearly 100 young football players volunteered their time for a good cause. Saturday morning, St. Thomas Moore Catholic High School's football team got up bright and early to bring over 23,000 canned goods to Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

This was senior cornerback Brian Broussard Jr.'s third time participating in the canned food drive, known as 'CANstruction.' He said the feeling of helping out his community never gets old.

"Last year, the cans that we brought helped families for like 7-8 months. We overshot our goal this year, and that's just super exciting, and I'm just glad that we're all here together hanging out on a Saturday, getting people what they need and just—togetherness, community."

Broussard Jr. said due to Hurricane Francine and all the closures that came with her, the school received the majority of their donations last Friday.

The donated items will be distributed through Catholic Charities' partner pantries. Catholic Charities' Ben Broussard said, "these donations are gonna help folks all across Acadiana."