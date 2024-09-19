St. Mary Hurricane Francine victims receive aid from local charity

LAFAYETTE PARISH — BERWICK, La. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Francine, the people of Acadiana are stepping up to support one another. St. Mary Parish, one of the hardest-hit areas, is seeing local nonprofits like Catholic Charities of Acadiana working to help those most affected, including the community of Berwick.

Berwick resident Rosa Gray shared how volunteers have come to her neighborhood, providing tarps, water, food, and other necessities. "We've recently been getting a lot of help," Gray said. "We got tarps, water, food, even cooked food."

Gray’s street endured severe damage from the storm. They were without electricity for three to four days after Hurricane Francine struck. "We actually felt safer outside," Gray added. "Inside, it was scarier. We saw tin flying, and our neighbor’s whole roof came off and flew over to this side. The trailer was shaking, breaking windows and trees."

Gray’s neighbor, Todd Smith, experienced similar destruction. A pecan tree fell on his home, causing damage. "A tree behind my neighbor's apartment fell and landed across his roof," Smith said. "It put a hole in his roof and was laying on both of our apartments." Smith expressed his gratitude to volunteers who removed the fallen trees and placed tarps on their damaged homes.

Ben Broussard with Catholic Charities of Acadiana said his team will continue providing assistance in lower St. Mary Parish over the coming weeks. "Floodwaters came into homes, trees fell on houses," Broussard said. "We’re working to assess the damage and prioritize the most vulnerable cases."

Gray said the nonprofit’s assistance has been a lifeline for her community.

"A lot of people were wondering who to call, and [Catholic Charities] came at just the right time," Gray said. Broussard emphasized the importance of community in times of disaster. "Disasters are hurdles you can't get over without the help of the community," he said.

To further support those affected by the storm, KATC has launched the KATC Cares initiative, a donation drive for Hurricane Francine relief. One hundred percent of the funds raised will go directly to Catholic Charities to assist the hardest-hit areas.