St. Bernadette Community Clinic offers critical care amid Acadiana’s cold weather

LAFAYETTE, La. — As cold temperatures are felt across Acadiana, St. Bernadette Community Clinic is ensuring vulnerable residents have access to critical healthcare at a time when the cold climate can be dangerous for those residents without reliable heat or shelter.

Rob Tasman, the Regional Vice President of Mission Integration and Formation at Our Lady of Lourdes, described the clinic as “a beautiful facility in which we're able to honor the dignity of all those who come to our doors.” The St. Bernadette Community Clinic has been serving Lafayette since 1995, providing healthcare access to all, regardless of ability to pay.

“It's almost a one-stop shop for individuals who find themselves in need, whether that's with healthcare, housing, maybe even a warm meal or just some resources that help them sustain this weather,” Tasman said.

With early Monday morning bringing some of the coldest temperatures of the season to the area, the winter weather raises the risk of cold-related illnesses among those most exposed. “When the colder temperatures come in, it only increases an adverse environment in which people can find themselves ill or with conditions that they may not have had,” Tasman added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than a thousand deaths nationwide were linked to extreme cold and hypothermia in 2023 — highlighting the importance of accessible healthcare.

“If they didn't have such access, then you run into a whole host of issues. You could have delayed healthcare which only exacerbates the conditions that they may be experiencing now and puts them in a much worse-off place down the road,” Tasman said.

The St. Bernadette Community Clinic provides free care funded by donations, aiming to offer a path to wellness without fear or financial barriers. “We want them to be able to feel welcome and not intimidated by healthcare in general so that when they do have a need, they can come to our doors and we can be able to best suit that as we see fit,” Tasman said.

With cold temperatures expected to continue, local health advocates stress the critical difference a warm, welcoming clinic can make for Lafayette’s most vulnerable residents seeking care.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

