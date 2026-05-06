Spring Swing Music Festival returns to Downtown Lafayette ahead of Mother’s Day

DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The annual Spring Swing Music Festival will return to Downtown Lafayette on Saturday, May 9, offering a full day of live music, food, and community celebration on the eve of Mother’s Day.

The event, organized by Positive People Making Decisions (P.P.M.D.) and Friends, is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Parc International. Organizers say the festival is designed as a tribute to mothers, blending entertainment with a celebration of Louisiana’s cultural heritage.

The festival will feature a lineup of Southern Soul, blues and zydeco performers, including Cupid, Roi Anthony, S Dott, Step Rideau, Magic One, Tyree Neal and Dani Dolce.

KATC sat down with the event's founder Andres Ladner who said radio personality Nina Machea of KRRQ will host the event, while music will be provided by Vinnie V of KNEK.

Spring Swing Music Fest returns to Parc International

In addition to live performances, attendees can expect a variety of local food vendors offering traditional South Louisiana dishes, as well as drinks and activities suited for families. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

Tickets are currently available online through Eventbrite and will also be sold at the gate on the day of the event, Ladner said.

For more information on the music festival, click here.

