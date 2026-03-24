Spring Stampede coming to Cowboys in Scott March 27-28

SCOTT, La. (KATC) — From mutton bustin' to buddy barrel pick-ups, a Spring Stampede is coming to Cowboys Arena in Scott March 27 and 28, presented by Mendoza Ford.

Amanda Johnson

Children five and under are free, but for everyone else, organizers say a $10 entry fee gets you in for a night of fun for the whole family.

"It's unlike your typical festival or event around here," said Amanda Johnson, with GT Bar Cattle Company, one of the groups organizing the event. "It showcases our unique culture and highlights a community in Acadiana that folks may often forget about."

Spring Stampede coming to Cowboys Arena

During the event, Johnson says you can expect to see riders of all ages — from small children on sheep to adults jumping from barrels riding double.

Amanda Johnson

"It takes a lot of skill to be able to do something like this, no matter how old you are," Johnson told KATC. "Kids will show up in their best Western attire, or sometimes a funky outfit, and you'll be surprised as to what they can do out under the arena lights."

Gates open at 5 pm both nights. Mutton bustin' starts at 6:30 pm and the main performance begins an hour later at 7:30. Cowboys Arena can be found at 211 N. Ambassador Caffery in Scott.

