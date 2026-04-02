Spring exhibitions at the Hilliard bring a "pop" of color

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is launching a new slate of spring exhibitions that examine the lasting influence of Pop Art and its connection to modern visual culture.

Open since March 7, the museum’s seasonal program, Spring Awake, brings together works from its permanent collection with new contributions by contemporary artist Rachel Libeskind. The exhibition places historic figures like Andy Warhol in dialogue with present-day creators, highlighting how ideas rooted in Pop Art continue to evolve.

New spring exhibitions at the Hilliard

Molly Rowe, the museum’s executive director, emphasized the enduring relevance of the movement, noting that Pop Art reshaped how audiences interpret the boundary between artistic expression and everyday imagery. She explained that this season’s programming focuses on how artists across generations continue to question and reinterpret mass media and consumer-driven visuals.

One of the central exhibitions, Andy Warhol: Plus One, curated by Jay Culotta, runs through August 15. The presentation features works donated by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, including a selection of Polaroid photographs that offer a more personal look at the artist’s social world. These images explore how relationships and companionship influence individual identity.

Also on view through August 15 is Libeskind’s exhibition, If There Be Nothing New, But That Which Is. Her work investigates how meaning is constructed within visual objects, using layered multimedia elements. The exhibition incorporates sound collaborations and contributions from regional artists, expanding the dialogue between visual and auditory forms.

Later in the season, Gulf Streams will open April 11. Organized by Gwendolen von Einsiedel, the exhibition draws from field recordings captured in the Atchafalaya Basin by Earl Robicheaux. Contemporary artists reinterpret these recordings, transforming environmental sound into new creative expressions that reflect the region’s landscape.

The spring lineup is presented alongside Nervescape XI, an immersive installation by Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir, also known as Shoplifter. Known for her large-scale, vividly colored environments, the Icelandic-born, New York–based artist uses textiles, synthetic materials, and hair to create sensory-driven spaces.

Together, the exhibitions aim to connect global artistic movements with the cultural experiences of Southwest Louisiana, encouraging visitors to reflect on how visual culture shapes everyday life.

In addition to the exhibitions, the museum will host several seasonal events, including a preview celebration on March 6 featuring an artist talk with Libeskind, the Hilliard Fête on April 11, and the PICNIC fundraising event on May 3.

Founded in 2004, the Hilliard Art Museum maintains a collection of more than 3,000 works, spanning from 17th-century landscapes to contemporary photography from Louisiana.

The museum, located along St. Mary Boulevard on UL Lafayette's campus, offers general admission for $10, with free entry for university students, faculty, staff, and children under 10. Annual memberships begin at $60 and include access to exhibitions and special events.

