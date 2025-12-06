Sponsors and volunteers needed as Gifting Grace Christmas drive nears deadline

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE, La. — It may be the season of giving, but for one Acadiana nonprofit, giving is a year-round mission.

The Gifting Grace Project, a Lafayette-based organization, supports homeless and vulnerable children across a nine parish region from Jennings to Henderson and from Morgan City up to Opelousas and Ville Platte.

“We cover the nine parish area,” CEO David Owens said. “We help all of those children with basic necessities throughout the year.”

Founded in 2020, the nonprofit began by assisting students in the Lafayette Parish School System. It now reaches about 2,000 children annually, providing kits filled with essentials such as school supplies, clothing and hygiene products.

One of its largest efforts is the group’s annual Christmas drive.

“Our Christmas drive this year, we are up to 1,480 students, with our list encompassing about 1,500 students total,” Owens said. “We are really excited. We are almost at 100 percent sponsored for Christmas, and we have some amazing gifts.”

The drive ends Dec. 8. The following day, Gifting Grace launches a large volunteer effort to package and distribute gifts. Owens said the organization needs more than 300 volunteers to complete the work.

There are still children in need of sponsors, and the nonprofit is accepting both monetary and gift donations. Community members can also volunteer their time.

KATC has selected the Gifting Grace Project for a 1,000 dollar donation this season.

Gifting Grace Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to support homeless and vulnerable children across Acadiana by removing barriers, restoring hope and empowering them to pursue their potential. The organization partners with local businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals to meet essential needs and uplift students across the region.

