Spiritual Event Coming to Acadiana Center for the Arts

Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation
LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation is hosting a spiritual event Wednesday night at Acadiana Center for the Arts in Downtown Lafayette featuring music by Nashville-based artist Andrew Ripp.

It's happening at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available for $40.90 here. Proceeds benefit local community health efforts, such as the St. Bernadette Community Clinic, Northside High Health Clinic, and Children's Health Initiatives at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital, including the Ronald McDonald Family Room, among others.

