Spicing things up at the C'est Bon Seasoning Fest Seasoning Showdown

CARENCRO, La. — On the second day of the inaugural C'est Bon Seasoning Festival in Carencro, the Seasoning Showdown kicked off.

"Today, we're actually out here participating in the showdown, trying to highlight our seasonings...just trying to get it out to the public, show them what we're about," said Blaine Malagarie, co-owner of MaD All Purpose Cajun Seasoning.

MaD wasn't the only team participating in the two-day showdown. More than 20 vendors lined up on the festival grounds, offering taste-tests of their seasoning blends to be judged and crowned the Seasoning Showdown King or Queen.

The event will wrap up Sunday—the festival's final day.

Sunday's schedule for the festival will also include:



Hot Rods & Heroes III Car Show - 8 a.m.

Outdoor mass - 9 a.m.

Cornhole tournament - 11 a.m.

Seasoning Showdown - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Chili dog eating contest - 11:30 a.m.

To keep up-to-date with any schedule changes due to weather, check out the C'est Bon Seasoning Festival website or Facebook page.