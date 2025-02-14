Speed limit lowered on Hwy. 89 in Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The Youngsville Police Department announces a speed limit reduction on Highway 89 (Youngsville Highway) effective immediately. The speed limit within city limits, beginning near Heart D Farm Road, has been reduced from 50 mph to 40 mph to enhance traffic safety in this growing area, according to police.

Additionally, motorists are reminded that there is an active construction zone near Fortune Road where the speed limit is 35 mph.

"These changes are part of our ongoing commitment to public safety," said Chief JP Broussard. "With Youngsville's continued growth, it's crucial that we adapt our traffic safety measures accordingly."

The Youngsville Police Department will monitor these areas to ensure compliance with the new speed limits.