SPE STEM Day inspires Youngsville students with hands-on science

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Students at Ernest Gallet Elementary spent the day immersed in science, technology, engineering and math as the SPE Evangeline Section hosted its annual STEM Day earlier today.

The event reached more than 150 fifth graders, introducing them to STEM fields and careers through hands-on experiments, interactive exhibits and career talks led by local engineers, industry leaders and volunteers.

Karen Lestelle, past chairperson for SPE’s Evangeline Section, said the goal is to spark curiosity while building confidence in Acadiana’s next generation:

“We want them to become more self-confident, explore the areas of science, math, engineering and technology. Maybe they might fall in love with it and become one of our future engineers, one of our IT people, maybe a scientist or just a teacher — but explore new areas and learn more about our area,” says Lestelle.

During the day, students rotated through multiple sessions, including an introduction to STEM, oil and gas career talks, a STEM engineering museum and simple hands-on experiments. The event also included opportunities for Q&A with industry professionals.

Sponsors and volunteers were recognized for making the event possible. Organizers say their contributions are vital to continuing programs like STEM Day, which encourage future innovators while spotlighting Louisiana’s industries.