Spanish-Speaking Homeownership Workshop offered

The Jessie L. Taylor Center and Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Housing and Community Services will host its first-ever Spanish-Speaking Homeownership Workshop later this month.

The event is set for July 23 and 24 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Jesse L. Taylor Center, 111 Shirley Picard Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501.

The workshop will provide valuable insights and support to prospective homeowners in the community and offer a comprehensive overview of the home-buying process featuring presentations from professional service individuals including a lender, realtor, inspector, insurance agent, and attorney.

Seating is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to call 337-291-5450 and register to secure a spot. Attendees must be at least 16 years of age or older.

"This is a unique opportunity to gain essential knowledge and receive guidance from industry professionals, all conducted in Spanish to better serve the Spanish-speaking community members," an LCG release states.