Wednesday night house fire in Lafayette caused by a space heater

LAFAYETTE, La. — At 10:07 Wednesday evening, Lafayette fire crews were dispatched to a house fire started by a space heater in the 200 block of West End Avenue.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, upon arrival, firefighters found that the fire was venting through the roof of the single-family home. Fire crews battled the fire for approximately 20 minutes before bringing it under control. The home sustained significant fire damage.

The home was occupied by three adults. One of the occupants was sleeping in the bedroom where the fire started. A male resident observed smoke coming from the room and awoke the adult female who was asleep in the bed. All were able to exit the home without injury, Fire Chief Robert Benoit reports.

Fire officials determined that a space heater placed too close to the bed ignited bedding. Fortunately, the male occupant was awake and able to alert the female sleeping in the bedroom. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.