Space Cat Community Fridge fights hunger in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — Andrew Mullins and his girlfriend, Lauren Jones, wanted to do more than just watch the work of Feeding Others: Outreach & Distribution (F.O.O.D.), a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing food waste and improving food access for vulnerable communities. Recognizing these needs in their own Acadiana neighborhood, the couple decided to take action.

Partnering with F.O.O.D. Acadiana, Mullins built a pantry in front of his home, now known as the "Space Cat Community Fridge." The project quickly became a cornerstone for local families — especially as the recent freeze in SNAP funding continues to affect households across the region.

“He's going to see a lot of foot traffic, as we do with all the other fridges, from regulars who, this is their way to supplement their diet. This is their nutrition. If there wasn't food in the fridges, they would actually literally starve.” said Kris Benetti, with F.O.O.D. Acadiana. “I hope you know that you’re opening a portal to survival for some of these people.”

The initiative has drawn volunteers of all ages to help stock and manage the fridge, which Jones transformed into a vibrant, colorful symbol of compassion.

“Men, women, children — we even have quite a few of the elderly who, in their retirement time, they want things to do so they come and they help us. And like I said, just amazing community effort.”

Benetti said.

“Anyone can really do it, and we have just an amazing source of good hearts here,” Benetti added.

The Space Cat Community Fridge marks the 11th location in Louisiana for F.O.O.D., a growing grassroots movement committed to keeping tables — and hearts — full across Acadiana.

“It’s just amazing, it’s wonderful, and it gives you hope that there are still good things out there,” Benetti said. “There’s always a silver lining.”

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.