Southside High junior named 2025 Louisiana Young Hero

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Southside High School junior Jessica Anderson has been named one of six recipients of the 2025 Louisiana Young Heroes Award, an honor recognizing outstanding students across the state who demonstrate resilience, leadership and compassion.

“I was in shock,” Anderson said, reflecting on the moment she learned about the recognition.

Anderson, a junior, was nominated by her principal for her excellence both in and out of the classroom.

“I was scrolling through scholarships and awards — I didn’t think anything of it,” she said. “But being selected, it’s pretty shocking.”

Her journey to Lafayette is as inspiring as her accomplishments. Born in Haiti, Anderson’s life took a dramatic turn after a chance encounter changed everything.

“My adoptive mom went to Haiti on a mission trip, and God told her that’s where she needed to be,” she said.

Unable to care for Anderson and her siblings, her biological father made the difficult decision to place them for adoption.

“My biological father was willing to give us away because he knew he couldn’t provide for us in the way that we needed,” Anderson said.

She was adopted by Megan Boudreaux, founder of Respire Haiti, a nonprofit that provides free meals and education to children on the island.

In 2020, during a visit to the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down airports across Haiti. What was meant to be a temporary trip soon became permanent.

“After they opened the airport, we couldn’t get back to Haiti. Violence kind of exploded, so my parents decided we would stay,” she said.

Adjusting to life in Lafayette came with challenges.

“My freshman year was hard. I didn’t know anyone, and I had a really tough time,” Anderson said.

Over time, she found her footing — joining social clubs, the powerlifting team, serving as a school ambassador and becoming a member of the Mayor-President’s Youth Advisory Council.

“I just enjoy helping people,” she said with a smile.

For Anderson, her experiences have become a source of strength and purpose.

“Using your pain to grow is important,” she said. “And not letting it overpower you.”

The other nominees are Gabrielle “Gabby” Essex of Natchitoches; Mateo Guerrero of Bossier City; Jared Lane of St. Francisville; William Matthews of Baton Rouge; and Ja’Nika Stanley, also of Baton Rouge.

The Young Heroes will be recognized with a special award ceremony on Louisiana Young Heroes Day, Monday, April 28.