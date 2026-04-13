Something spicier than boudin: A Zydeco love story takes the dance floor at the Scott Boudin Festival

LAFAYETTE PARISH — SCOTT, La. — At the 13th annual Scott Boudin Festival, there was plenty of spice to go around—but not all of it was in the food.

Amid the music, the crowds, and the seven vendors serving up Louisiana’s signature dish, one couple stood out—not for what they were eating, but for how they were moving.

Twisting, turning, and dipping in perfect rhythm, Tom and Delta danced their way across the floor as Zydeco music filled the air. For them, the festival wasn’t just about tradition—it was about connection.

“When I dance, I feel better… I have more energy… it’s a passion,” Tom said.

And that passion becomes something more when Delta steps onto the floor with him.

“Delta is incredible… she knows how I think and move… and that relates to how much I love her,” he added.

Their chemistry is hard to miss—each step in sync, each move a reflection of years of trust, timing, and love. In a festival centered around culture and community, their story became a reminder of how deeply those traditions can bring people together.

But they weren’t the only ones drawn in by the rhythm.

From Louisiana locals to visitors traveling in from out of state—and even across the world—the Scott Boudin Festival once again brought crowds together through music, food, and shared experience.

While some filled the dance floor, others lined up for a taste of boudin from seven well-known vendors, including Billy’s, The Best Stop, Kartchner’s, Don’s, Landry’s, NuNu's and Menard’s.

Some vendors, like Kartchner’s, kept their boudin recipe traditional.

"Everybody has a great product. We still take the time. We hand roll all our boudin. We still hand mix everything and -- we still try to make everything -- in-house," Logan Kartchner said.

“I haven’t tried it yet but hold on… it’s a 10 out of 10,” one festivalgoer said.

“The boudin is really good here… my favorite is Billy’s,” another added.

Festival organizers say the event has continued to grow year after year.

“What started 13 years ago has blossomed into something you can’t put into words,” said Festival Queen Robin Peavy. “It brings people to support our vendors… and enjoy our city.”

Peavy also told KATC that the festival reached max capacity Saturday night.

But beyond the food and festivities, it’s moments like Tom and Delta’s that leave a lasting impression.

Because at the Scott Boudin Festival, sometimes the most memorable thing you’ll find… isn’t on a plate.

