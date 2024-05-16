SoLAcc Graduation held Wednesday

South Louisiana Community College hosted the Spring 2024 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday.

Officials say that more than 600 graduates crossed the stage, proudly earning their associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates of technical studies, or high school equivalency diplomas. These students from across Acadiana are poised to enter our local workforce or transfer to regional universities to further their education.

The Spring 2024 graduates showcase a diverse mix, having finished various programs provided by SoLAcc. These programs include Business, Information Technology, and Technical Studies; Liberal Arts and Humanities; Nursing and Allied Health; STEM, Transportation, and Energy; and Adult Basic Education, officials say.

"Graduating from college is a huge achievement in our students’ lives, and it's a joy to celebrate this special moment among their family and friends," said Chancellor Vincent June. "Our graduates' achievements shine brightly, and their spirit is what makes our college campuses so vibrant. We view graduation not as an end, but simply the beginning of something great for our graduates and our SoLA community."

The graduates heard from Brandon Journet, also known as DJ Digital, and student speakers Christoper and Demetri Lopez.