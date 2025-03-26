SoLAcc celebrates Community College week by unveiling mascot

It's Community College Week at SoLAcc and several events happened on Tuesday.

First, the school unveiled Soleil, their new mascot. Soleil (that is the French word for "sun") is an owl.

"This name further connects us to our home in South Louisiana, and to a place where our students remain, enriching Acadiana with their skills, knowledge, and heart," officials say. "Soleil was thoughtfully designed with the help of artist Denise Gallagher, the Communications & Marketing team at SoLAcc, the Student Services and Alumni staff, and members of the Student Government Association."

Soleil was unveiled during SoLAcc Preview Day at the Lafayette campus. Also on Tuesday was a student showcase.

The Office of Admissions and Recruiting hosted events to give interested prospective students a chance to learn more about SoLAcc's Academic Programs, Workforce Programs, Student Organizations, and Student Success Departments (Financial Aid, Admissions, Scholarships, Career Services). The events included guided tours featuring the Mobile Career Unit, Mobile Simulator, and more.

"It really helps our prospective students kind of get a picture of what it might be like to actually be in the classroom," said Anne Falgout, director of strategic communications for the college. "They get to see building computers, or cooking a delicious meal, or doing some experiments with electricity. and so we kind of show them a little peek behind the curtain so they know it's not just a typical classroom setting."

The Student Showcase offered students, faculty, and clubs in action with hands-on demonstrations.

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) is a comprehensive community college that operates campuses in Abbeville, Crowley, Franklin, Lafayette, Morgan City, New Iberia, Opelousas, St. Martinville, and Ville Platte.

The college serves approximately 12,000 students annually and offers an array of academic programs.

Students earn associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates, and industry-based certifications.

The college was recognized as the “Best Community College in Louisiana” for 2023 by Intelligent.com and BestColleges.com.