SoLAcc Announces Upcoming Spring 2025 Career Fairs

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) announces a series of career fairs this spring, offering students, alumni, and the public a chance to connect with industry professionals and explore a variety of employment opportunities.

Here are the locations, dates and details:

Abbeville Campus Career Fair [solacc.edu]

Date: March 18, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: SoLAcc Abbeville (1115 Clover St., Abbeville)

This career fair is open to students, alumni, and the public seeking career opportunities in PN, Medical Assistant, Industrial AG-Mechanics, and Cosmetology. Employers will be on hand to discuss job and internship opportunities. Attendees are encouraged to dress for success and bring their resumes.

Opelousas Campus Career Fair [solacc.edu]

Date: March 24, 2025

Time: 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: SoLAcc Opelousas Campus (332 East South St., Opelousas)

This career fair is open to students, alumni, and the public seeking career opportunities in Diesel, Electrical, RN, PN, Medical Assistant, and Welding. Employers will be on hand to discuss job and internship opportunities. Attendees are encouraged to dress for success and bring their resumes.

Nursing and Allied Health Career Fair [solacc.edu]

Date: April 2, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Lafayette Campus, Devalcourt Auditorium (320 Devalcourt St., Lafayette)

Designed for those pursuing careers in healthcare, this fair connects students and alumni with employers in the nursing and allied health sectors. Attendees can explore job openings, internships, and career pathways in these high-demand fields.

Liberal Arts and Humanities Career Fair [solacc.edu]

Date: April 8, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Lafayette Campus, Devalcourt Auditorium (320 Devalcourt St., Lafayette)

This event is ideal for those seeking careers in arts and humanities, education, social sciences, criminal justice, and digital media design. It provides a unique opportunity for job seekers to connect with employers in these dynamic fields.

For the above career fairs hosted by Career Services, students and alumni can view registered employers on Handshake [solacc.edu] . For more information, contact SoLAcc Career Services at (337) 521-6984 or careertransfer@solacc.edu .

Industrial Trades Job Fair [solacc.edu]

Date: April 3, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: New Iberia Campus (908 Ember Dr., New Iberia)

This event, hosted by SoLAcc’s Economic & Workforce Development, is open to students, alumni, and the public seeking careers in electrical, construction, manufacturing, offshore, and other skilled trades. More than 30 employers will be on-site, actively hiring for positions such as pipefitters, welders, marine electricians, diesel technicians, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers, submit resumes, and participate in on-site interviews.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally, bring resumes, and pre-register at solacc.edu/jobfair [solacc.edu] .

ABOUT ACADIANA’S COMMUNITY COLLEGE

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) is a comprehensive community college that operates campuses in Abbeville, Crowley, Franklin, Lafayette, Morgan City, New Iberia, Opelousas, St. Martinville, and Ville Platte. The college serves approximately 12,000 students annually and offers an array of academic programs. Students earn associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates, and industry-based certifications. The college was recognized as the “Best Community College in Louisiana” for 2023 by Intelligent.com and BestColleges.com, trusted resources for college rankings and higher education planning.