SoLaCC and McNeese sign agreement for Criminal Justice programs

Another 2+2 agreement is going into effect at SoLAcc, this time with McNeese State University. These articulation agreements allow Acadiana students to start at SoLAcc and seamlessly transfer to complete their bachelor's degree.

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) and McNeese State University on Wednesday announced a new 2+2 articulation agreement, offering students a seamless pathway from an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice at SoLAcc to a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice at McNeese.

This agreement will go into effect for the upcoming semester, expanding educational opportunities for students pursuing careers in law enforcement, corrections, and criminal justice.

Under the 2+2 program, students will complete their first two years at SoLAcc, acquiring foundational knowledge in American criminal justice, crime prevention, and corrections systems. They can then transfer to McNeese to complete the final two years of their bachelor’s degree.

This structured pathway allows students to earn their associate degree and then continue their studies, smoothly transitioning to McNeese’s four-year criminal justice program.

“This agreement provides a direct, accessible path for students to continue their education and advance in their careers in the criminal justice field. We’re excited to partner with McNeese to support our students’ academic and professional goals," Chancellor Vincent June of SoLAcc said.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with South Louisiana Community College on this pathway in criminal justice. This agreement aligns with our commitment to student success and opens doors for students who are passionate about making a difference in their communities through careers in criminal justice," added McNeese President Wade Rousse.

Students in the SoLAcc Criminal Justice program benefit from affordable tuition, flexible learning options—including in-person courses at the Lafayette campus and fully online classes—and the opportunity to earn prior learning credits for Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Academy completion or military experience, making this program ideal for current or aspiring criminal justice professionals.

For more information on enrolling in the Criminal Justice 2+2 program, students are encouraged to contact the admissions offices at SoLAcc or McNeese. This partnership demonstrates both institutions’ commitment to providing pathways that empower students in south Louisiana to achieve educational and career success.

Here are some pictures from the announcement:

Paige McGee - Criminal Justice Program Coordinator and Associate Professor at SoLAcc, Dr. Stasia Herbert McZeal - Dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Humanities at SoLAcc, Dr. Charles Miller - Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs at SoLAcc, Dr. Vincent June - Chancellor at SoLAcc, Dr. Wade Rousse - President of McNeese State University, Dr. Michael Buckles - Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at McNeese State University, Dr. Keagan LeJeune - Interim Dean for Liberal Arts at McNeese State University

Dr. Vincent June signs agreement with Dr. Hebert-McZeal and Dr. Miller looking on.

ABOUT ACADIANA’S COMMUNITY COLLEGE

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) is a comprehensive community college that operates campuses in Abbeville, Crowley, Franklin, Lafayette, Morgan City, New Iberia, Opelousas, St. Martinville, and Ville Platte. The college serves approximately 12,000 students annually and offers an array of academic programs. Students earn associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates, and industry-based certifications. The college was recognized as the “Best Community College in Louisiana” for 2023 by Intelligent.com and BestColleges.com, trusted resources for college rankings and higher education planning.

